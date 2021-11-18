LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Expect heavy traffic delays through Thanksgiving weekend in Southern Nevada, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says.
RTC buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for transit service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 and Saturday schedule for transit service on Family Day, Friday, Nov. 26, RTC said in a release.
Drivers traveling on I-15 through Primm and toward Mesquite should prepare for longer commutes.
Peak times on I-15 are expected to be Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Riders can plan public transit trips and purchase bus passes through the agency’s free rideRTC app.
