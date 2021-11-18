RTC FORECAST
RTC

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Expect heavy traffic delays through Thanksgiving weekend in Southern Nevada, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says. 

RTC buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for transit service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 and Saturday schedule for transit service on Family Day, Friday, Nov. 26, RTC said in a release. 

Drivers traveling on I-15 through Primm and toward Mesquite should prepare for longer commutes. 

Primm traffic

Peak times on I-15 are expected to be Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. 

Riders can plan public transit trips and purchase bus passes through the agency’s free rideRTC app.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.