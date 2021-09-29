LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced part of Eastern Avenue near downtown Las Vegas would close for 10 days due to a demolition.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Eastern will close in both directions under U.S. 95 as half of the bridge is demolished.
The agency said the work is part of the NDOT’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.
In preparation, these roads will be closed:
- From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30:
- Southbound I-515 onramp from Las Vegas Boulevard and the southbound I-515 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed.
- From 12:01 Wednesday, Sept. 29 until 5 am. Thursday, Sept. 30
- Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue.
- Friday, Oct. 1, 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- One lane reduction on southbound Eastern Avenue under I-515
