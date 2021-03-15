LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bridger Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown will close on March 22 for two weeks, according to the city of Las Vegas.
The closure will be for construction on a new storm drain system and sanitary sewer line, the city said in a news release.
Access to and from Bridger Avenue east of Las Vegas Boulevard is scheduled to be closed March 22 – 26. Access to and from Bridger Avenue west of Las Vegas Boulevard is scheduled to be closed March 29 – April 2. During the duration of the construction one lane of traffic will be keep open in each direction on Las Vegas Boulevard, and motorists should expect delays.
