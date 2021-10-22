LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The second phase of the Desert Inn Road bridge demolition is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to NDOT.
Desert Inn will be closed at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 25 through midnight Oct. 30.
The road work is part of NDOT's $40 million I-515 viaduct rehab project in downtown Las Vegas. Eventually, the bridge will be replaced.
RTC customers and pedestrians who are affected by the detour should notify the bus operator for a courtesy ride on route 203, Spring Mt/Desert Inn/Lamb.
For additional information, please visit i515project.com.
