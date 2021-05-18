LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It was exactly two years ago on Tuesday that the HOV lanes opened up along I-15. However, they have been a work in progress and more changes could be on the way.
"A lot of times we see the HOV lane with no cars in it and the three general purpose lanes are packed," Transportation Engineer Jeff Rerud said. "So what we're doing right now is we task our roadway design, roadway design team to look into reallocating one of those HOV lanes to the general-purpose lanes so we get better lane balance through that section and hopefully clear up some of that mainline traffic so it can move through that section freely better."
Frustrated drivers thought that Project NEON and it's $1 billion price tag would improve traffic flow and increase traffic capacity on I-15, but sources at the Nevada Department of Transportation said that the project was never about improving traffic capacity, but rather a safety improvement project.
"Safety is our priority and that is that is deep down that is the why for this project," NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said.
As we hit the two-year anniversary of the HOV lanes on I-15, NDOT is planning on launching a full 18-month study and is expected to be approved by the Nevada Transportation board next month. Depending on what that study shows, the HOV hours of operation may be adjusted back to peak commute hours Monday through Friday. However, any changes to the HOV hours are at least two years away.
