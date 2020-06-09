LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The LVMPD Traffic Bureau released details on Tuesday about a crash north of Sunrise Hospital that resulted in the delayed death of one man on Friday.
On June 5, Kevin Ascencio Espinosa, 22, was driving south on Maryland Parkway “at a high rate of speed” in a Dodge Ram and collided head on with the diver’s side of a Toyota that was in the process of turning north on the parkway.
The driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma, where he died five hours later of complications from his injuries.
The driver of the Toyota was 69 years old. His identity is pending release by the Clark County Coroner.
The fatality is the 39th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction for 2020.
