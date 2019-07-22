LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who travel along Summerlin Parkway might need to plan an alternate route.
Starting at 9 p.m. today and continuing until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, eastbound Summerlin Parkway will shut down between Rampart Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. Traffic will be diverted either northbound along Rampart Boulevard to Vegas Drive, or southbound to Alta Drive.
The following three nights, July 23 through 25, the same section of eastbound Summerlin Parkway will be restricted to one lane only between Durango and Buffalo drives from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tonight’s closure and nighttime lane restrictions are needed so the city Of Las Vegas can install girder structure beams over Summerlin Parkway. The city broke ground on a new pedestrian bridge in April. The bridge will connect neighborhoods along Cimarron Road to the south to the Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex to the north.
Next week, expect one overnight closure of westbound Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo and Durango. That closure will take place from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Lane restrictions will be in place July 30 through Aug. 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Completion of the Cimarron Pedestrian Bridge Project is scheduled for April 2020.
