LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tired of the ongoing road construction on the I-515? The Nevada Department of Transportation has launched a new tool that lets people view all the projects planned on the I-515.
A detailed map with information about different projects and anticipated timelines is available on dot.nv.gov/nv515.
Currently, six improvement projects are planned over the course of the next six years on the I-515, including: the downtown access project, the Henderson interchange project and a repaving project between I-215 and Wyoming Avenue.
