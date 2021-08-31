LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A four-vehicle crash closed Sunset Road in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Misael Parra said the crash happened around 8:12 a.m. Aug. 31 near Sunset and Paradise roads.
Parra said four vehicles were involved in the crash. There was no word on reported injuries at the scene as of 8:45 a.m.
Sunset westbound west of Paradise was closed for police investigation.
