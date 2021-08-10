LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were hurt after a five-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 Tuesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 95 southbound near Rancho Drive. One of the five vehicles involved, a Jeep, overturned in the crash.
Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, Smaka said. Additional details of what led to the crash weren't immediately available.
Four lanes of traffic on U.S. 95 were closed for police investigation, with traffic narrowed down to the far right lane. Smaka estimated the crash scene would clear in the next hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.