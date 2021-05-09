LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two man were injured after a crash in the central valley on Sunday.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash happened at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive between the vehicle and a light pole.
Police said the crash happened after a Honda sedan jumped a curb. The car was "cut in half" by the impact with the pole, firefighters said. The driver of the vehicle got out on his own, while the passenger was thrown from the vehicle.
SERIOUS MVA TOC: 1:50PM W Lake Mead Bl & N Tonopah Dr. 1 car MVA VS traffic light pole, car was cut in half by impact with pole, 1 person ejected - critical, 1 passenger restrained - serious, both to trauma. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/C2mNR8Fu90— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 9, 2021
The investigation showed the vehicle was speeding on Lake Mead before the crash. Both men were taken to UMC where it was determined they did not have life-threatening injuries.
Lake Mead was closed near Tonopah for the investigation, but was expected to reopen on Sunday afternoon.
