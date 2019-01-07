LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three new Clark County commissioners were sworn into office on Monday morning.
The commissioners sworn in included Tick Segerblom of District E, replacing Christ Giunchigliani who served for 12 years; Justin Jones of District F, replacing Susan Brager who served for 12 years; and Jim Gibson, who won after serving since July 2017 to fill an unexpired term.
Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to name his replacement soon, the press release said.
“I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners and our incredible County employees to make Clark County safe, prosperous and a great place to live,” said Segerblom.
“I am humbled by the opportunity I have been given to serve with my colleagues,” said Jones, “and will work hard every day to make Clark County the very best place to live, work and raise a family.”
“I am excited to continue working on the challenges facing Clark County and I look forward to doing that with our new Commission members,” said Gibson.
