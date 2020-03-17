HENDERSON (FOX5) -- In an effort to aid their guests in need, Henderson eatery The Stove is launching a pop-up market.
With the high demand for essentials such as eggs, milk and toilet paper, The Stove is selling its overstock of items through depletion. However, the eatery says that there is a limit on items to avoid hoarding, according to a news release.
We do not wish to see our guests and the elderly community go without due to these times of uncertainty,” said Executive Chef and Part Owner Antonio Nunez. “The current scenes at local grocery stores may be too stressful for seniors to endure, and buying in bulk may not be feasible for individuals, so we wanted to offer an alternative.
The items for sale at The Stove's pop-up market include:
Local farm fresh milk ($5.50/gallon)
Local farm fresh eggs ($3.50/dozen)
Toilet paper ($1.50/roll)
Fettuccine ($2/pound)
Instant oatmeal (.40 cents)
Canned chicken broth ($5.50/50oz.)
Chicken soup ($1.25/7.25oz.)
Tomato soup ($5.50/50oz.)
Gatorade ($1.50/20oz.)
Half & half ($4/qt.)
Butter ($1.75/stick)
Hand sanitizer ($4/2oz.)
Items will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday at The Stove’s pop-up market, which will take place inside its private dining room.
According to The Stove, priority will be given to senior guests, and availability is based on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The market's hours are Monday-Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., or until stock runs out.
