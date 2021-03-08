LAS VEGAS, NV - In front of no fans at the Thomas and Mack this year, the Lady Rebels will face Wyoming in tonight's Mountain West quarterfinals. UNLV is coming off a historic regular season with their new head coach Lindy La Rocque who was just named Mountain West Coach of the Year. The Lady Rebels finished the regular season second in the Mountain West standings and posted a school best 9-0 road record.
UNLV split their two-game series against Wyoming back in December winning game one 54-46 and dropping game two 67-62. Tip-off is set at 5:30 PM in a fan-less Thomas and Mack.
