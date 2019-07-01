LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas invites the public to a free showing of the hit blockbuster "Independence Day" in anticipation of the 4th of July.
The City of North Las Vegas will screen "Independence Day" on Wednesday, July 3, at The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park located 628 W. Craig Road. Showtime is at 8:15 p.m., but prior to the screening there will be a chance for families to see a variety of military and first responder vehicles starting at 6 p.m.
There will also be food and drinks available for purchase. Families can bring in coolers and blankets, but alcohol, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas are not allowed.
For more information, you can call the City of North Las Vegas at (702) 633-2418.
