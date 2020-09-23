Teaching the youngest children through distance learning can be a challenge, and teachers have advice for parents on how to keep these particular students on track.
FOX5 reached out to two Kindergarten teachers for their insight.
"They're five and six. When we're in the classroom, we do a short lesson, but we are up and moving," said Wynn Elementary guest teacher Tiffany Leonard, who calls these young students "balls of energy."
Leonard tells FOX5, parents can tell if children need a break by the "antsy pants dance": a lack of focus during a online lesson. Leonard encourages parents to help children take brief breaks from screen time with constructive breaks, including doing crafts, blow bubbles, or walk outside.
Leonard also encourages parents to discuss lessons with teachers, to make sure students are achieving learning goals while taking appropriate breaks.
Leonard created a YouTube channel called "Kinder Talk with Ms. Leonard."
Another teacher, Abigail Peterson, helps make sure young children meet their "benchmarks" with tutoring program "Kindergarten Chaos."
"There's a lot of skills that kindergarteners need to know by first grade," Peterson said, which include the alphabet, counting, basic math, phonetics and basic reading.
Peterson expresses concern of the lack of one-on-one teaching of fine motor skills during distance learning, if parents are not heavily involved in lessons such as crafts, writing and coloring.
"Any hands on support you can do-- manipulatives, fine motor-- all that is much needed," Peterson said, adding that parents should stick to the instruction and lesson plans from teachers, first and foremost.
