Come midnight May 7, the Clark County Education Association will begin to vote on whether to authorize a strike for the next school year.
“The [legislative] session doesn’t end until June 3,” CCEA president Vikki Courtney said. “We’re hoping the legislators do what they’re supposed to do and if they don’t and there’s no funding we want to know what our next step will be.”
Members will vote on a possible strike via online portal. A CCEA spokesperson told FOX5 members can cast their vote through Saturday.
The vote comes a week after more than a thousand educators and union members rallied in front of the Downtown Las Vegas federal court house. The group called on law makers to better fund Nevada schools.
“There’s a shortage of colleagues and not enough resources,” Courtney said. “We want to make sure we have those plans in place if we need it.”
Courtney told FOX5 the Clark County School District needs an extra $120 Million a year to fully fund it’s classrooms and give teachers the 3 percent raise promised by Governor Sisolak.
The Governor’s office did not respond to FOX5’s request for comment before this report.
Administrators with the school district have already come out saying they will likely make budget cuts.
It is illegal for teachers to strike in Nevada, but according to a survey from the union, educators are willing to take the risk.
Of the 5,000 educators who responded, both union and non-union, 94 percent said they are willing to walk out of the class room if schools are not properly funded.
If members strike, the school district could take the situation to court and the union could face hefty fines.
