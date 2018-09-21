LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) - It's no secret that Subaru loves dogs and so does FOX5!
That’s why FOX5 and Subaru of Las Vegas are teaming up again for its third annual Take 5 to Care: Subaru Loves Pets - Blanket & Adoption Drive.
Stop by Subaru of Las Vegas now thru Sunday, October 21st to donate clean blankets, towels and dog treats that will benefit four Las Vegas rescues: The Animal Foundation, Wagging Tails, Pawtastic Friends and Nevada SPCA . All three rescues are committed to saving local, abandoned dogs by giving them a second chance at life.
DONATION DROP-OFF NOW THRU OCT. 21ST - Subaru of Las Vegas 6455 Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas 89118. Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Then on Friday, October 12th join FOX5 Morning Anchor Alyssa Deitsch and the Take 5 To Care team at Subaru of Las Vegas as we go LIVE from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for our On-Air Adoption Drive.
Meet dozens of dogs and puppies looking for a forever home. Plus, start the application process to add a furry friend to your family.
FOX5’S LIVE DONATION & ADOPTION DRIVE FRIDAY, OCT. 12TH - Subaru of Las Vegas 6455 Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas 89118. 8 a.m. to 6p.m. *Adoption fees will apply.
To learn more about the dogs up for adoption, click on the links below:
