Join FOX5, Subaru of Las Vegas, Desert Springs Hospital and Henderson Hospital along with Beasley Media Group as we help supply Clark County students for the 2019 school year.
Drop off supplies at Subaru of Las Vegas, Desert Springs Hospital, Henderson Hospital and FOX5 Studios between July 12th thru August 2nd during regular business hours.
OR DONATE LIVE-ON AIR!
KVVU FOX5 and radio partners, 102.7 The Coyote, 96.3 KKLZ, STAR 107.9, KDWN 101.5 and Jammin’ 105.7 are teaming up to broadcast LIVE from 7am – 6:30pm the following days.
• Wednesday, July 31st: Subaru of Las Vegas, 6455 Roy Horn Way.
• Thursday, August 1st: Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E Fla-mingo Rd.
• Friday, August 2nd: FOX5 Studios, 25 TV5 Dr., Henderson
Here's a list of the supplies the Salvation Army needs:
For people needing supplies, you must register with the Salvation Army.
To register, call Family Services at 702-649-8240.
Visit salvationarmysouthernnevada.org to learn what documents are needed before registering.
