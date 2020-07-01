Supply Our Students Drive 2020

Join FOX5, Subaru of Las Vegas, Desert Springs Hospital and Tiberti Fence as we help supply Clark County students for the 2020 school year.
Drop off supplies at Tiberti Fence, Subaru of Las Vegas, Desert Springs Hospital and FOX5 Studios between July 1 through July 31 during regular business hours.
OR DONATE LIVE-ON AIR!
KVVU FOX5 will to broadcast LIVE from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. the following days:
- Tuesday, July 28: Tiberti Fence, 4975 S. Rogers Street
- Wednesday, July 29: Subaru of Las Vegas, 6455 Roy Horn Way
- Thursday, July 30: Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E. Flamingo Road
- Friday, July 31: FOX5 Studios, 25 TV5 Drive in Henderson
Here's a list of the supplies the Salvation Army needs:
For people needing supplies, you must register with the Salvation Army.
To register, call Family Services at 702-649-8240.
Visit salvationarmysouthernnevada.org to learn what documents are needed before registering.
