LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed April 24 as "Rebuilding Day" in Nevada, and during our Take 5 to Care event with nonprofit Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV), volunteers did just that: making vital improvements to a disabled veteran's home.
It’s part of a bigger effort to revitalize homes by hundreds of volunteers in Clark County, providing repairs and maintenance work, for no cost for those in need.
"It's amazing,” said Rick Curtis, whose parents’ home was being restored Saturday.
The efforts of a team of volunteers working on a Henderson home Saturday included cosmetic improvements, like, painting the house, doing the yard, and cleaning things up. They also put an air conditioner on the house.
But their efforts didn’t stop there; they also addressed safety, and made it so loved ones of the homeowner, a local veteran, can breathe easier knowing he is safe.
"He needed to have a shower that he could walk in, and not have a bathroom to step over,” said his son Curtis.
They installed ADA compliant mobility features for the disabled 85-year-old.
“Knowing that he can take a shower, it's a fundamental thing,” said Curtis.
The family had applied and was chosen to be a recipient of RTSNV.
"The homeowner's a Vietnam veteran, he's a senior, he's disabled. Unfortunately he had a couple slip-and-falls in the bathroom, trying to get in and out of the bathtub. So that's one of the biggest reasons we came in, was to remove that dangerous bathtub,” said RTSNV executive director Bob Cleveland. “We've got to take care of our veterans, especially the ones from World War II, and Vietnam, and Korea. They're getting older, and they don't have a whole lot of other options to go to except for organizations like ours."
The brave volunteers providing maintenance on the veteran’s house started Saturday at the crack of dawn and made steady progress throughout the day. But that's no surprise: they just so happen to be members of the military themselves, specifically from Nellis Air Force Base.
"This is a team from the United States Air Force out here giving back to the community,” said Cleveland.
And it's their hard work, generous attitude, and passion for the job that Curtis said his family, particularly his father, will forever be grateful for.
"It's tremendous,” said Cleveland.
You can find out how to donate, or learn if you qualify for repairs, by clicking here.
