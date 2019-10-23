Games, candy and a spooky good time! Join FOX5 and our Take 5 To Care Partners for the Henderson Hospital Annual Community Event. Bring the family and take part in a huge trunk-or-treat. Plus, show off your best costume LIVE on-air with FOX5. Thursday, October 31st 4p – 6p.
More information here: https://www.hendersonhospital.com/events-and-programs/event-calendar/annual-community-event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.