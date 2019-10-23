Hendo Hospital trunk or treat

Games, candy and a spooky good time! Join FOX5 and our Take 5 To Care Partners for the Henderson Hospital Annual Community Event. Bring the family and take part in a huge trunk-or-treat. Plus, show off your best costume LIVE on-air with FOX5. Thursday, October 31st 4p – 6p. 

More information here: https://www.hendersonhospital.com/events-and-programs/event-calendar/annual-community-event

