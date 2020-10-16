LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get into the Halloween spirit! Dress up and donate for the annual Henderson Hospital Community Blood Drive, Thursday, October 29th. Show off your spookiest outfit LIVE on-air!
All proceeds benefit the American Red Cross. Plus, free COVID-19 antibody testing available for all donations. Sign up to donate here.
The need for blood is constant. For more blood drives around the valley this fall, click here.
