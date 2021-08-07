LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pencils, binders and backpacks are some of the things kids will need as they embark on a new school year starting Monday.
That's why community members helped FOX5 and our Take 5 to Care partners raise more than $47,000 to bring school supplies to Nevada families in need through the Supply Our Students drive.
On Saturday, those bags of supplies met their new owners, and in these challenging times, it's bringing hope to families when they need it most.
"Back-to-school supplies can be hefty, especially if you have multiple children in your home," said Captain Lisa Barnes, Clark County coordinator with the Salvation Army. "These kids have had a rough year, They've had a rough season in life with so much uncertainty."
Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, preregistered families drove through the annual event to pick up bags filled with crayons, calculators, notebooks, backpacks and other much-needed supplies for their kids.
"I appreciate this because it's a help for the whole society," said one father at the event. "Books and things like that, for kids, it's a very valuable thing... because people are facing problems."
Many that drove through the event mentioned the pandemic as a reason for their financial strain this year.
"I lost two jobs during the pandemic and I'm still looking," said a mother of two. Her children's father, she said, is in the hospital right now unable to even see his children for the past month due to COVID-19 and age restrictions for visitors in his facility.
"And it's all on me," she said. "I'm trying to afford rent, and gas in the car, and food and everything else."
Now, even just receiving a bag of school supplies for her children is bringing her hope as they head into a new school year on Monday.
"Every little bit counts," she said. "Don't know how I'm going to make it. But I know I will."
