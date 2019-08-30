Calling all Superheroes! FOX5 is teaming up with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada for its Superhero 5k! Grab your cape and join FOX5’s own Alyssa Deitch and Cassandra Jones for raffles, kids zone and more! It’s all happening Saturday, September 14th at Mountain’s Edge Exploration Park. Registration starts at 7a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.