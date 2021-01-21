A new survey shows that roughly a third of Nevadans will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and researchers want more Nevadans weigh in to answer why.
Organizers at the University of Nevada Reno hope that results will help with education and outreach to those populations with specific concerns.
The study, analyzing responses of 5,000 Nevadans so far, shows that 65 percent of Nevadans are likely to get the vaccine, and 35 percent are not.
"We need to get higher. The experts say we need 85 percent to get vaccinated to achieve this herd immunity," Professor Mark Riddle said.
Those with college educations, residents of urban areas, and those 55 and older are also more likely to get the vaccine, according to results.
The survey also shows a big disparity among ethnic groups:
White: 66.9 percent
Hispanic: 57.1 percent
Native American: 56.9 percent
African American: 41.2 percent
To participate in the survey (English or Spanish): http://tinyurl.com/covid19gp
For healthcare providers only: http://tinyurl.com/covidvachp
MINORITY OUTREACH
The low numbers for African Americans are a concern from healthcare providers, especially the Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association, on the frontlines of the pandemic and of education surrounding the vaccine.
"We need "hot" conversations: honest, open and transparent," said Angela Brock, a family nurse practitioner with the Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association.
The organization is putting on forums with prominent Black doctors and researchers for the public to get their questions answered.
The organization also plans outreach through radio ads and more. For more information, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.