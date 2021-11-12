Angelica Lynch-Fontenot

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 is sad to report one of our Surprise Squad recipients, Angelica Lynch-Fontenot, died in her sleep on Nov. 11. She was 41 years old.

FOX5 had the pleasure of surprising Angelica and her family in January of this year. She had written us because she suffered from heart issues, lost her husband in 2018 and was a victim of a home robbery. With her kids feeling down, all she wanted something, anything to make them smile during a tough time.

Along with our Surprise Squad partners, we were able to furnish their home with new comfortable furniture, provide toys for the kids, and paid off back rent to give Angelica some relief.

Don Forman with United Nissan stepped up to pay Angelica’s rent for a year. And critical home repairs were done by Rebuilding Together to give Angelica and her family a sense of security. 

Angelica’s eldest daughter who lives in California is preparing to move to Las Vegas to take care of the kids. 

Angelica is survived by her mother, Pamela Richard. Alexus, her 22-year-old daughter. Her 14-year-old daughter Ayana. 10-year-old Hyrmon and his twin sister Hymoni. And 9-year-old Hurvie Jr. Angelica also has a grandson, 4-year-old Aaron Burley Jr.

