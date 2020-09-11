LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Emilee Giamanco is in the fight of her life, as she is battling with D.I.P.G. – terminal brain cancer. Through her family’s love and a history of overcoming adversity, she is filled with strength and a will to fight this battle head on! So much that she has inspired her community of Boulder City.
With her 11th birthday just days away, the family was planning a small drive by parade, but the people of Boulder City had something else in mind. And, thanks to a heartfelt letter from Emilee’s aunt Lori, the FOX5 Surprise Squad called in a few more friends to give this strong birthday girl a magical surprise! Courtesy of FOX5 Surprise Squad & sponsored by; United Nissan, America First Credit Union, & Albertsons/Vons.
A GoFundMe for the family was created to assist with medical bills.
