A Las Vegas veteran and his wife of 59 years may not have much but what they do have is a love for their neighbors and those they encounter.
Garrison and Donna Leach cook, clean, run errands and have even given their last roll of quarters to help a friend in need.
“It’s about having a purpose and my purpose now is to help others. I just love people and it’s the right thing to do,” says Leach.
When the FOX5 Surprise Squad received a heartfelt letter about the couples generosity and sincere acts of kindness towards their neighbors, strangers and even pharmacist, the Squad wanted to share their inspiring story.
“I just wanted them to feel what others feel. They are an inspiration,” says daughter, Jill Perlman.
FOX5’s Cassandra Jones and the Squad partners make a surprise visit to the couple’s home and deliver a special thank you that brought tears to even their neighbors’ eyes.
A special thank you to our Squad partners United Nissan, America First Credit Union, Albertons/Vons and English Garden Florist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.