Super Build 2021 - Building a Playground

Through our Super Build program, we will work alongside Make an Impact Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas to build a playground and then a home for a veteran family.
With the help of the City of Las Vegas, PlayPower and Make an Impact, we will build a brand new playground at Gary Reese Freedom Park with new slides, swings and even some special surprises.
This new playground is made possible through our sponsors; The Raiders Foundation, Home Depot Foundation, Barclay, Les Olson Company and D&L Roofing. Follow our Super Build Playground Edition starting February, up to the park opening in mid-May.
Then we will switch out our hardhats and join Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas to build a veteran a new home just in time for the holidays.
To learn how you can be part of the build, contact Meredith Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.