LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some of the top music artists will take the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the iHeartRadio Music Festival happening Sept. 20 & 21.
The 2019 lineup includes Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello with Special Guest Kane Brown, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more.
Celebrity presenters for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival include Audrina Patridge, Christina Aguilera, Dennis Quaid, Ian Ziering and Tori Spelling from Beverly Hills 90210, James Van Der Beek, Julianne Hough, Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf from The CW's Nancy Drew, Kevin Smith, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan of The CW’s Katy Keene, Rachel Skarsten from The CW’s Batwoman, Scott Foley, Shawn Wayans, Taye Diggs from The CW’s All American and Teddi Mellencamp.
Celebrity attendees include Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley, Ben Higgins, Brooks Laich, Dean Unglert, Derek Peth, Eric Winter, Gavin DeGraw, Jared Haibon, Mike Johnson, Roselyn Sanchez, Tayshia Adams, Wells Adams and iHeartRadio’s on-air talent, Big Boy, Bobby Bones, The Breakfast Club, Woody, Tanya Rad and Sisanie.
The Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, September 21 with performances by Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, Juice WRLD, Old Dominion, H.E.R, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, Fletcher, Monsta X, Bryce Vine, Lauv and Loud Luxury.
Tickets are on sale now to the general public via AXS.com. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.
