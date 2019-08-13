DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 is ready to cheer on our Raiders again this season in a BIG way -- with our 3rd annual Official FOX5 Raiders Watch Party.
Join us next Thursday, August 22nd at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center as we welcome Raiders fans of all ages to watch as the Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers in a pre-season matchup.
WHERE: 200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
GATES: 3:30PM on Aug. 22
LIVE BROADCAST: 4PM (with FOX5’s John Huck and Christine Maddela)
KICKOFF: 5PM
ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS
The game will be featured on a 72-foot screen! Expect live entertainment, Raiderettes and notable Raider Alumni. And, for those aged 14 and up, bring your bathing suit for a swim in the giant pool.
First 500 in the gates will receive an exclusive FOX5 Raiders t-shirt.
The event is free but seating is first come, first served.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW
If you’d like to reserve seats or even a table, log on to www.downtownwatchzone.com or call 702-388-2401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.