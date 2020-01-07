LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders fans will have a chance to secure a place in history at the team's new Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders Foundation on Tuesday announced that fans will be able to purchase a personalized brick at Allegiant Stadium, the team's new home in Las Vegas.
All funds raised through the Legacy Brick Program will benefit the Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders that is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support, youth development, and growing the game of football, according to a news release.
Fans can take advantage of the special opportunity to cement their legacy in Raiders history and may choose from the three following Legacy Brick options:
- 8” x 8” Logo Brick and Replica Brick Package -- $1,500 (Engraved with Raiders shield logo and up to three lines of personalized text; includes a duplicate, Replica Brick for home or office)
- 8” x 8” Brick -- $1,000 (Engraved with up to six lines of text)
- 4” x 8” Brick -- $850 (Engraved with up to three lines of text)
Legacy Bricks with personalized fan messages are set to be installed at the front entrance to Allegiant Stadium in time for the inaugural season.
For more information and to personalize your Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick, please visit www.raidersfoundationbricks.com or call 1-888-483-3639.
