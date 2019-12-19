LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday will mark the last time the Las Vegas Bowl will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. between Mountain West Champions Boise State and Washington.

The first bowl game was played at Sam Boyd in 1992. The Las Vegas Bowl has brought a tremendous amount of tourism to the valley during the holiday season, close to $400 million dollars in economic impact, or about $25 million to $35 million dollars a year.

Next year, the bowl game will be moving to Allegiant Stadium where a PAC-12 team will be facing an SEC team. The PAC-12 will rotate facing SEC and BIG Ten teams each year at Allegiant Stadium.