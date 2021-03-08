LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lady Rebels' historic season is over sooner than they expected.
Seventh-seed Wyoming upset second-seed UNLV on Monday night in the Mountain West Quarterfinals, 72-56. The Lady Rebels struggled to defend the 3-point line as the Cowgirls shot 15-32 from 3. UNLV couldn't find a rhythm on offense as Wyoming knocked them out of the Mountain West Tournament.
"Obviously this one hurts really bad. We've got some upset young ladies in the locker room ... which is a good thing. We're proud of what we've done this season ... but they're upset because we expect to win. That's the culture we're building here and that's the expectation we're setting. We're on our way, we're not there yet, but we're pretty dang close," said Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque.
The Lady Rebels finished their regular season in second place in the Mountain West standings. They also posted a school-best 9-0 road record this season.
La Rocque was named Mountain West Coach of the year in just her first season at UNLV.
