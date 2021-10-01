LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Curling Federation announced that its World Men's Curling Championship will return to the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10, 2022. It is the second time the event is being held at the Orleans Arena, after hosting the 2018 edition.
The World Men's Curling Championship will feature 13 elite men's teams competing for the Men's Curling World Title. This is the ninth time the event is being held in the United States since 1970.
Full event ticket packages can be purchased at orleansarena.com. More information on the event can be found at lasvegascurling.rocks.
