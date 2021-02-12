LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approves the sale of the Las Vegas Aces to Raiders owner Mark Davis. MGM Resorts International was the previous owner of the team.
Davis has been an avid fan of the Aces since the team arrived in Las Vegas, sitting courtside for home games.
“I'd like to thank WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors for their unanimous vote of confidence in accepting me as the owner of the Las Vegas franchise of the WNBA," Davis said. “I’d also like to thank the leadership of MGM, Jim Murren and Bill Hornbuckle for having the foresight to bring the WNBA to Las Vegas and building the Aces into a first-class organization in such a short period of time. We look forward to the opportunities ahead.”
Financial details of the sale were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.