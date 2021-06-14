LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The WNBA All-Star game is making its return to Las Vegas next month, but with a twist. The game will be a battle between some of the league's best players against the USA Basketball women's national team as they prep for the Tokyo Olympics.
The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 game will be played Wednesday, July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Fans worldwide will have the opportunity to select their favorite WNBA players to participate.
The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
As part of the league’s 25th season celebrations, the WNBA will also honor the gold-medal winning 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team with a special presentation during the game highlighting the impact the team had on women’s sports and the role it played in launching the WNBA.
Voting for the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will tip off on Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to directly impact the on-court competition by voting for up to ten (four backcourt players and six front court players) of the WNBA’s top stars at WNBA.com/vote and the WNBA App. All current WNBA players will be eligible for selection.
Two “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Sunday, June 20 and Sunday, June 27 through WNBA.com/vote and the WNBA App voting platforms. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated from midnight ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.
The selection of the All-Stars will be conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent). The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 rosters will be announced on Wednesday, June 30.
The top 36 vote-getters (which will comprise at least 9 backcourt 15 frontcourt players) from that voting process who are not members of the USA Basketball 5x5 roster, will then be provided to WNBA Head Coaches who will determine from that list, the 12 players who will play for the Team WNBA All-Stars versus the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. Coaches will not be able to vote for their own players.
Ticket information for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will be forthcoming.
