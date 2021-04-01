LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights begin a two-game home series with the Minnesota Wild Thursday night without forward Chandler Stephenson.
Stephenson was suspended for three games by the NHL for an elbow to the head of the Kings' Tobias Bjornfot in Wednesday night's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.
The Wild come into Thursday's game having lost five straight on the road. But Minnesota swept a two-game series against the Golden Knights in the Twin Cities in early March. Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer says his team needs to learn something from those losses.
"The lessons from those two games were that you need to show up with a real workman like attitude and a willingness to compete in the toughest areas of the rink against this team," DeBoer said. "They’re really good in front of both nets and if you stay on the perimeter on either end you’re going to have trouble against them. So that’s going to be the challenge for us in these two games."
In the two games with the Kings earlier this week, the Golden Knights gave up a goal less than two minutes in. The players say a better start will be key against the Wild.
"For us it’s focus on our own game and make sure that we’re coming out with the effort that we need to and right from the start," defenseman Nic Hague said. "We’re obviously not happy with the way things went last night so we need to clean a few things up and come out and be ready for tonight."
Thursday night's game is scheduled to begin around 7:40.
