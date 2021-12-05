LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will feature Wisconsin (8-4) facing Arizona State (8-4) at Allegiant Stadium.
The match is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN.
The Badgers will become the first Big Ten Conference team to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl while the Sun Devils of the Pac-12 Conference, who will serve as the home team, will make their third appearance (2018, 2011).
These programs will meet each other in a bowl game for the first time and for only the fifth time overall after staging a home-and-home series in 1967-68 and more recently in 2010 and ’13. The Sun Devils will bring in 3-1 all-time record vs. the Badgers.
“We are breaking ground by hosting a world-renowned Big Ten team for the first time and are equally excited to welcome back the great ASU fans to the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World. Las Vegas looks forward to being the home of the first postseason meeting between these two storied programs,” said SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti.
The annual college football postseason event features an alignment of three top conferences that include 40 powerhouse brands spanning the nation. The Pac-12 will face a team from the Big Ten in 2021, ’23 and ’25 and a team from the Southeastern Conference in 2022 and ’24.
Tickets to the 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, with prices starting at $50 (plus fees), are available by visiting www.lvbowl.com. The Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.