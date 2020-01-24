LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, William Hill has released its list of over 1,000 proposition wagers.
In addition to classic prop bets — first team to score in the game: 49ers (-110) or Chiefs (-110) — William Hill also offers cross sport props, including Vegas Golden Knights total goals at Nashville Predators on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Zion Williamson total points at Rockets on Sunday, Feb. 2.
View the full list of William Hill prop bets below:
William Hill US Super Bowl prop bets by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
