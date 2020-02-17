LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- William Hill opened two prop bets on Monday for how many times Astros players will be hit by a pitch this season.
The bets are in response to the Astros cheating scandal and the turbulent off-season for the team. In a 45-minute sit-down interview, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN he intends to release a memo to the other teams, warning them of severe punishment for hitting Astros players.
The total opened at 83.5, and for those interested in betting on the exact number of instances, the range is 81 to 90 leading the way as a +300 favorite.
“The trading team and I are always looking for unique angles that we think will interest sports fans,” William Hill’s Director of Trading Nick Bogdanovich said in an emailed statement. “The Astros are the talk of baseball so we wanted to make props that we felt were relevant and timely.”
William Hill sportsbooks can be found in more than 300 locations across the Las Vegas Valley.
