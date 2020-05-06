LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sports betting company William Hill is planning to launch four drive-thru sign-up and account deposit spots in the Las Vegas Valley ahead of UFC 249.
The drive-thrus will be available in casino partners' parking lots Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a media release from the company.
- Alamo Casino: 8050 Dean Martin Drive Las Vegas, NV 89139
- Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: 4575 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: 740 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
- Sierra Sid’s Casino: 200 N McCarran Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431
“Ahead of the largest sporting events of the month, we wanted a safe way to meet the current demand from our customers,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, in the media release. “It sure is nice to have some American sports to bet on.”
Betters can take part in the "Watch the Fights on Us" promotion:
- Patrons, that previously registered for an account, are eligible for a $65 cash bonus when wagering a total of $249 on UFC 249 to cover the cost of Saturday’s pay-per-view event.
- For new customers that register for a William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports account on Friday and Saturday, they will be eligible for a $65 cash bonus when initially depositing and wagering a minimum of $100 on UFC 249.
William Hill offers 90 ways to bet UFC 249’s twelve fight card. Tony Ferguson is currently the favorite (-175) to defeat Justin Gaethje (+155) in the main event.
To sign up, go to williamhill.com/us. When arriving, patrons can complete the contactless registration process by taking a “selfie” with the app to verify their identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.