LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting two official watch parties for fans this week. The Knights will be in Minnesota to take on the Wild for games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round.
On Thursday, May 20, Circa Resort & Casino will host an official watch party for game 3 at the resort's Stadium Swim. Fans must be 21 and older to attend. The Golden Knights take on the Wild at 6:30 p.m. You can reserve a ticket by clicking this link.
On Saturday, May 22, Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson will host game 4. All ages are welcome to attend. The Golden Knights take on the Wild at 5 p.m.
Both watch parties will officially begin one hour prior to the game's scheduled puck drop.
