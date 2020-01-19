LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner on Feb 2. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. on FOX5. From the Strip to downtown and everywhere in between, a party can be found in every corner of the valley.
FIND A BAR FOR YOUR TEAM
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
- Blue Diamond Saloon: 6935 Blue Diamond Road, (702) 896-1455.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERs
- Hi Scores Bar-Arcade: 65 S. Stephanie Street, (702) 522-7766.
- Lucky's Lounge: 7345 S. Jones Boulevard, (702) 260-8991.
- Joey's Tavern: 7081 W. Craig Road, (702) 215-3300.
SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES
THE D
The D in downtown Las Vegas is hosting the Big Game Bash, open to the public ages 21 and over. Packages include the VIP-style “man cave” offering and packages for food, drinks and betting.
For more information, call (702) 388-2200.
ATOMIC LIQUORS
Atomic Liquors, the oldest free standing bar in town, will show the game on a big screen from the patio and in the attached restaurant, The Kitchen at Atomic. They’ll offer drink specials with a first come, first served system.
They can be reached at (702) 982-3000.
WESTGATE
Experience all the action live on their big screens and have easy access to the largest sports book in Vegas, Westgate SuperBook. Enjoy food stations, beverages including a complimentary call bar, Bud Draft Trailer and buckets of beer (5) on each coffee table for a total of $55. And, of course, you’ll enjoy 55 couches, 110 luggage chairs, 55 coffee tables and 25 (4 person) tables.
For tickets, click here.
SOUTH POINT
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. Seating the Showroom, Exhibit Hall and Grand Ballroom are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests will cheer loud as they catch all the action on large-screen televisions. In addition, sports fans can catch the Big Game action in the Grandview Lounge and Sports Book.
Room packages are available starting at $239 plus resort fees and taxes and include a two-night stay in a premium room and up to four (4) seats in the viewing party.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 1.866.791.7626 or emailing reservations@southpointcasino.com using the code BIG2020. 21+.
HYPERX ESPORTS ARENA
From 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., the gaming hotspot will offer an unforgettable game day experience with an all-you-can-eat buffet, up close football action on the arena’s 50-foot LED screen, VIP rooms, giveaways, and more. Tickets will start at $50 per person.
To reserve a spot, visit the event site or email Karen Carlough at karen.carlough@alliedesports.com for VIP room rental.
THE COSMOPOLITAN
The Cosmopolitan is hosting several events throughout the property, starting with a Big Game Betting Seminar on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. hosted by TC Martin. The Cosmopolitan’s Race & Sports Book is taking reservations for Super Bowl Sunday at (702) 689-3800. Food and drinks will be available from The Henry. At CliQue Bar and Lounge, they’ll offer “tableside mixology,” craft cocktails and savory bites. Bookings start at $250 per person at rsvp@cliquehospitality.com. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails will show the game on a projection with reservations at $250 per person. They can be made through info@thebarbershoplv.com. Holsteins Shakes and Buns are reserving tables at $55 per hour between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. The reservation includes a complimentary growler. Reserve at sales@gen3hospitality.com. For $250-300, guests can watch the game at STK including all-you-can-eat prepared items from the menu.
BROOKLYN BOWL
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will welcome football, beer and food lovers alike for a Big Game viewing experience on Sunday, Feb. 2, beginning at 1:30 p.m. With seven different viewing options, bottomless food and beverage offerings and bowling lanes open throughout the game, The Bowl will be the place to see and be seen for sports-lovers.
For additional info, visit Brooklyn Bowl’s website. Packages are available for purchase while supplies last by emailing vegaslanes@brooklynbowl.com.
THE VENETIAN
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is hosting a watch party at the Venerian with a variety of price points starting at $100 for standing room at the bar. Packages go up to $800 and a $150 deposit. Guests can enjoy small plates including cheddar waffles, spiced watermelon, wings, and Mama’s chicken biscuits. They can be reached for details at (702) 297-6541. CHICA is offering two packages for bar and lounge seating starting at $150 per person or couch for $1,000 with a minimum of six people.
They can be reached at (702) 805-8472.
OYO HOTEL AND CASINO
Starting at $119 per person (+ taxes and fees), OYO Hotel & Casino’s Big Game watch parties offer an unparalleled experience. The package includes guaranteed seating at one of the property’s fan-favorite dining outlets, all-you-can-eat buffet, all-you-can-drink domestic draft beer and more.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., the William Hill Sports Book will host a sign-up event for sports fans prior to the “Big Game.” Guests who sign up for the William Hill Nevada mobile sports app and bet a total of $50 during this time frame will receive a $50 mobile sports betting credit and a complimentary beer or margarita at The Underground Lounge. Guests can sign up at the William Hill Sports Book, located adjacent to The Underground Lounge.
To reserve seating for the Big Game, contact Karen Davis, food and beverage manager, at 702.597.6051 or KDavis@oyolasvegas.com.
SAHARA LAS VEGAS
VIP Game Day packages are now on sale and start at $60 (Beers and Bets), $100 (CASBAR Lounge) and $150 (Club 101 and Paradise Lounge). Prices exclude tax, fees and gratuity. Dining and drink service will begin one hour prior to the Big Game kick-off. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. in all venues. Guests must be 21 years or older. Parking and valet at SAHARA Las Vegas are complimentary.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit saharalasvegas.com/biggame.
PARK MGM
Sake Rok’s party starts at 2 p.m. with packages available, but is first come, first served for general admission seating. This includes the $75 buffet menu. Fans who purchase Sake Rok’s Big Game Party package for $200 can enjoy the action with an indulgent buffet-style tailgate menu, a $100 bar credit and luxury lounge seating.
For more information, click here: https://www.sakeroklv.com/events/big-game-party-2020/
PLANET HOLLYWOOD
Football fans can enjoy touchdown views and lots of booze with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet, priced at $200 per person at Cabo Wabo Cantina inside the Miracle Mile Shops.
For more information about pricing or reservations, please contact Kristen Maurer at Kristen.Maurer@CaboWaboVegas.com or call 702.385.2226.
PBR ROCK BAR & GRILL
From 2 – 7 p.m., guests can join PBR Rock Bar for the annual Big Game Party held on the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas Strip. Packages start at $150 for guaranteed seating and premium open bar beginning at 2 p.m. Fans looking to start the party early can purchase the Ultimate Tailgate Party ticket for an additional $50 and enjoy an open bar and appetizer buffet from noon – 2 p.m.
Guests can reserve a seat at EventBrite.com.
PKWY TAVERN
All day: With more than 80 high-definition TV’s and 250 beer selections, PKWY Tavern is the premier destination to watch the Big Game. Guests can head over to PKWY Flamingo, PKWY Tivoli and PKWY Marks to enjoy drink specials including $4 Miller Lite drafts, $18 Miller Lite buckets, $5 Truly cans and $20 Truly buckets.
Reservations are accepted for all four locations at PKWYTavern.com.
RITCHIE MCNEELY’S/PKWY TAVERN AT THE DISTRICT
Beginning at 3 p.m., football enthusiasts can head over to The District at Green Valley as Ritchie McNeely’s and PKWY District team up for the ultimate tailgate party featuring patio games and giveaways as well as mouthwatering BBQ dishes and drink specials including $4 Miller Lite drafts, $18 Miller Lite buckets, $5 Truly cans and $20 Truly buckets.
ROCKHOUSE
Sports fanatics can catch the Big Game at Rockhouse with premium packages starting at $210 for guaranteed seating and open bar beginning at 2 p.m. Fans looking to start the party early can purchase the Ultimate Tailgate Party ticket for an additional $50 and enjoy an open bar and appetizer buffet from noon – 2 p.m.
Guests can reserve a seat at EventBrite.com
PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS
From Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2, Pinkbox will offer Game Day-themed doughnuts, as well as doughnuts customized to the final two teams in the Big Game, ranging from $2.50 to $3 each.
Pinkbox will announce the remaining Game Day doughnuts after the American Football Conference and National Football Conference final games are complete.
Customers who would like to pre-order Big Game-themed doughnuts can order any day before 3 p.m. for next day pick-up by emailing contact@pinkboxdoughnuts.com.
CRAZY HORSE 3
Crazy Horse 3, located at 3525 W. Russell Rd., will host a ‘Topless Tailgate’ viewing party in honor of the Big Game, starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Fans will be invited to enjoy VIP access to the Big Game viewing party, including VIP transportation to the club, priority entry, an open bar, a spread of unlimited tailgate fare, VIP seating and two raffle tickets for a chance to win $5,000 in prizes, starting at $129 per person.
A general admission package is also available and will include complimentary transportation and entry, one plate of tailgate-style fare, first-come-first-serve seating and one ticket to the raffle, starting at $49 per person.
OTHER EVENTS (FACEBOOK LISTINGS):
- GOLD SPIKE DOWNTOWN
- TUSCANY SUITES AND CASINO
- HOUSE OF BLUES AT MANDALAY BAY
- ELLIS ISLAND HOTEL AND CASINO
Know of a party you'd like to see included? Email desk@fox5vegas.com.
