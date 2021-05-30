LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced watch party details for the second round against Colorado Avalanche this week.
Game 1 is on Sunday at 5 p.m., and Game 2 will be Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. The Golden Knights are back in Las Vegas for Game 3 on Friday, June 4.
GAME 1: SUNDAY, MAY 30
While the team is in Colorado, local fans can watch during an open skate at the Summerlin Hospital Rink (rink A) of City National Arena. Cost of admission is $15, including skate rental. Check-in for the event starts at 4:30 p.m.
All who are interested must register at this link.
Henderson is also hosting a watch party at the Water Street Plaza. Attendance is free for all ages.
GAME 2: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Circa Resort & Casino will host the Game 2 watch party in downtown Las Vegas. The event is open to those 21 and older at Stadium Swim.
Anyone interested can book with this link.
For more watch party updates, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.