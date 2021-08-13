LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their first game with fans inside Allegiant Stadium, as they host the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason matchup Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.
Fans that attend the game are required to wear a mask inside the stadium at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
The team is highly encouraging fans to arrive at least three hours before kickoff to avoid trouble finding parking. Parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m., and both general admission and VIP entrances will open at 3:00 p.m. Parking for stadium lots can be purchased through SpotHero.
Fans of the Silver and Black can also take local buses to the game. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders to launch Game Day Express. Beginning with Saturday's game, guests can ride with the service for $2 a person each way. The service will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the game, and buses will depart about 20-30 minutes after each home game. More information can be found here.
The Raiders remind the public that only clear bags and small clutch bags are allowed inside the stadium, to abide by NFL rules. More information on bags can be found here.
Allegiant Stadium is also a cashless venue. Cash is not accepted at any parking, retail or concession location within the stadium. Guests can pay for items using valid debit or credit cards or mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
