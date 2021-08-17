LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On his 58th birthday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden received some healthy bodies at practice on Tuesday. Darren Waller, who had missed the past two weeks with an undisclosed injury, returned to the field, as well as backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
"That will bring a smile to my face," Gruden said. "He was great today, he makes his presence felt right away, after the catch, down the field. He's a phenomenal talent. We got a lot of guys returning, Karl Joseph showed up, Isaiah Johnson showed up, Deablo got some reps today. We got a lot of guys that are on the fringe of coming back, Marcus Mariota practiced, so it was very encouraging to have Waller come back, and he looked just as we expected him to."
The Raiders held a light, but spirited practice in shorts and helmets Tuesday morning at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Rest has been a focal point for the Silver and Black the past few days as the team gets set for their first road trip of the season in Los Angeles. The Raiders and Rams will hold two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday prior to playing each other in the preseason on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium.
"We've done it before with the Rams, done it with the Lions. I think if everyone cooperates and players with the right etiquette we'll get a lot out of it, but we'll wait and see," explained Gruden. "We don't want any pushing or fighting, that's not competitive, that's stupidity, we have to keep our poise and get our work done. We're going to practice with the same etiquette we practice here. Our players have done a great job, I expect their players to do the same."
Coaches say these practices are equally as important as any exhibition game on the schedule and it's a challenge players say they are looking forward to.
"I'm excited I've seen it on TV and things like that," said Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse. "It's good on good, that's what I like to do. You got two days with them so that's going to be good and then you got a preseason game against them, so they're going to know your tricks after the first day and then you have to really figure it out how you're going to manipulate your tricks, beat the man across from you, good one-on-ones."
"Hopefully, the film doesn't get out there," said Gruden. "Hopefully, it doesn't get on the Internet, YouTube, Facebook, whatever the other outlets are. Hopefully, the video coaches keep it internal, we're not going to show everything, but we're going to continue to get better and you have to prepare yourself for the season and that means you're going to have to do things you're going to do in September. So, we're going to try and do some of those things against the Rams and I think they will to."
The Raiders and Rams kickoff at 7 p.m. PT Saturday night. Fans can watch it on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
