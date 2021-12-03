LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders will be without defensive lineman Carl Nassib and tight end Darren Waller is listed as doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team.
Both suffered knee injuries in the Thanksgiving Day win in Dallas against the Cowboys.
Running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Keisean Nixon are all listed as questionable.
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said if Waller can't go, they are comfortable with what Foster Moreau brings to the position.
"We’ve kind of gone through this twice," Bisaccia said. "We’ve gone through it when we didn’t have him for a game and certainly Foster stepped up in the plan that Greg (Olson, offensive coordinator) put together. Then we lost Darren in the second quarter last week and we were still productive as the game went on."
Moreau says he'll be ready to fill whatever role he has to on Sunday.
"I’m preparing like he’s not ready but I’m also preparing at the other spots if he is ready," Moreau said. "That shouldn’t be any issue and we’re excited to play on Sunday."
The Raiders are 6-5 and right in the middle of the playoff chase in the AFC. The Dallas win snapped a three game losing streak and was a victory the Raiders hope can springboard them in a positive direction.
"Being 5-2 going into the bye was massive and then the three game skid is obviously terrible," Moreau said. "But we can breath again and we can go out and try to put our best ball on tape and that’s really the only thing we can do this weekend."
Sunday afternoon's game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. and can be seen in Southern Nevada on FOX5.
