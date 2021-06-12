LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No matter what team you play for, Von Miller wants to help you grow. The 32-year-old outside linebacker is entering his 11th season with the Denver Broncos and wants to share his veteran knowledge with young defensive NFL stars.
Miller hosted his second Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas inviting several NFL players, college coaches and former NFL players to connect and learn from each other.
Here's who attended this year's summit in Las Vegas:
- Von Miller (Broncos)
- Solomon Thomas (Raiders)
- Darrius Philon (Raiders)
- K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars)
- Rashan Gary (Packers)
- Josh Uche (Patriots)
- Jarron Jones (Steelers)
- Malik Reed (Broncos)
- Josh Kaindoh (Chiefs)
- Maxx Crosby (Raiders)
- Max Roberts (Rams)
- Jamir Jones (Steelers)
- Carlos Watkin (Cowboys)
"It's the middle of OTAs we already have so much stress. I wanted to take a way the grind, the football aspect, and really just make it a social setting where we can link and learn," said Miller.
The summit was held down the street from the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told FOX5 he was thankful to have an experience to connect in person like this and hopes one day to host a summit of his own.
"Seeing Von and the way his career's gone. Obviously he's on the Broncos, I'm on the Raiders, but I look up to him. But this is something I would want to do one day, have my own summit. He's been an inspiration for me. Seeing the way he plays the game. Impacting people around the world," said Crosby.
Miller hopes to bring his Pass Rush Summit back to Las Vegas next year.
The Raiders will play the Broncos on the road on October 17 at 1:25 p.m. They will host the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26 at 1:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.